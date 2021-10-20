Steve McManaman believes that Liverpool FC would be wise to consider a move to sign Ousmane Dembele on a free transfer next year – but says the Reds would need to do their “due diligence” before making a swoop for the FC Barcelona forward.

Dembele has struggled to find consistent form at FC Barcelona since his big-money move to the Spanish club from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

The 24-year-old – who was limited to 19 La Liga starts last season – has been hampered by form and fitness issues since his move and he is currently sidelined with an injury.

Dembele is yet to make an appearance for the Spanish club this term and the speculation about his future has been gathering pace due to the fact that his contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

That could make him available on a free transfer next summer and former Liverpool FC star McManaman believes that the Reds would be foolish not to at least look into a possible move for the France international next year.

Asked whether Dembele would be a good signing for Liverpool FC, McManaman told horseracing.net: “If they could get him on a free contract and get the deal sorted then I don’t think there’s any problem with that.

“His wage demands would have to come under the structure of what Liverpool would like to pay but due to the fact he would be a free signing and the player knows Jurgen Klopp personally, then it could be a smart piece of business.

“He’s a very talented boy but his attitude has been questioned a lot during his time at Barcelona. He’s had a lot of injuries and he’s injured again at the moment, so his games ratio has not been good at all and that’s another thing a prospective buyer has to take into account.

“Nowadays when a club signs a player, they look into every single aspect of the player and not just what he does on the pitch.

“Liverpool will do their due diligence on him and whether they take that punt or not is another thing. However, a really talented player available on a free transfer is certainly worth a risk.”

Liverpool FC were linked with a possible move to sign Dembele recently, with TEAMtalk reporting that the Reds were considering a swoop for the former Borussia Dortmund man earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC are currently preparing for their Premier League showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

