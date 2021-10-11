Robbie Savage: Liverpool FC star is the best in the world right now

Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world on current form following his electric start to the season with Liverpool FC, according to Robbie Savage.

Salah has made a strong start to the new campaign to help Liverpool FC sit in second place in the table and a point behind leaders Chelsea FC after seven games.

The 29-year-old is widely regarded to be one of the best attacking talents in world football and he has already scored six goals and made three assists in seven Premier League games this term. He’s also scored three goals in two Champions League games for the Reds.

Former midfielder Savage feels that Salah is ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in terms of attacking talent in the world as things stand.

Speaking to William Hill, as quoted by Metro, Savage said: “Mo Salah is the best player in the world right now.

“Would I have him over Messi and Ronaldo? Yes. Mbappe? Yes. Neymar? Yes.

“For me, right now, if you are picking the team in the forward area, Mo Salah would be the first choice. So I would say, right now, Mo Salah is the best player in the world in terms of creativity, assists.”

Salah is currently joint top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts along with Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, with the Egypt international having a record of scoring 0.86 goals per 90 minutes so far this season in the top flight.

The forward has hit 22 shots in total in the Premier League this term, with an impressive shot accuracy return of 73 per cent – and he is currently averaging a goal every 105 minutes.

Salah has already notched up a number of records at Anfield since his move from AS Roma in 2017.

He netted the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season in 2017-18 with 32 strikes – and also scored the Merseyside club’s most goals in a debut season with a return of 44 in all competitions in the same campaign.

