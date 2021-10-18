‘Hopefully’: Sadio Mane sets Liverpool FC target after hitting Premier League milestone

Sadio Mane has expressed his pride at becoming the third African player to score 100 times in the Premier League after netting Liverpool FC’s opener in their 5-0 thrashing of Watford on Saturday.

The Senegal international scored the opening goal in the eighth minute at Vicarage Road to notch up his 100th strike in the English top flight, and making him the third player from the continent to reach the milestone after Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah.

After Mane’s opener, Roberto Firmino scored a superb hat-trick and Salah netted an excellent solo goal as Jurgen Klopp’s men ran riot and secured a victory to boost their Premier League title hopes.

Mane, 29, has now expressed his delight at reaching the milestone – but says that targeting more silverware with Liverpool FC is his main priority.

“Honestly, when I came to the Premier League my dream was to score as many as I can and especially to win trophies,” Mane told Liverpool FC’s website.

“So today I’m very happy and very proud to score 100 goals. Hopefully more goals [are] coming and also trophies coming.”

Mane has already scored five goals in eight games in the Premier League so far this season to help the Reds keep to within one point of leaders Chelsea FC. He has also netted once in two Champions League games.

Last season, Mane scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 35 Premier League games for the Reds as they ended up in third place in the top-flight table.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to praise Mane and his achievement after Saturday’s landslide victory at Vicarage Road.

“We should not forget that Sadio Mane,” said Klopp. “It’s a special number, absolutely. He should be and will be, hopefully, proud of that. That doesn’t happen for a lot of players.

“You don’t have to talk about Sadio’s quality – he’s a world-class player as well. It’s incredible how good he is. Big day for him, 100 per cent, and I’m really happy for him.”

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with a trip to face Atletico Madrid.

