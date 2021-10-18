‘Hopefully’: Sadio Mane sets Liverpool FC target after hitting Premier League milestone

Liverpool FC star Sadio Mane delivers his thoughts after he became the third African player to score 100 goals in the Premier League

Martin Caparrotta
By Martin Caparrotta
Monday 18 October 2021, 07:45 UK
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Sadio Mane has expressed his pride at becoming the third African player to score 100 times in the Premier League after netting Liverpool FC’s opener in their 5-0 thrashing of Watford on Saturday.

The Senegal international scored the opening goal in the eighth minute at Vicarage Road to notch up his 100th strike in the English top flight, and making him the third player from the continent to reach the milestone after Didier Drogba and Mohamed Salah.

After Mane’s opener, Roberto Firmino scored a superb hat-trick and Salah netted an excellent solo goal as Jurgen Klopp’s men ran riot and secured a victory to boost their Premier League title hopes.

Mane, 29, has now expressed his delight at reaching the milestone – but says that targeting more silverware with Liverpool FC is his main priority.

“Honestly, when I came to the Premier League my dream was to score as many as I can and especially to win trophies,” Mane told Liverpool FC’s website.

“So today I’m very happy and very proud to score 100 goals. Hopefully more goals [are] coming and also trophies coming.”

Mane has already scored five goals in eight games in the Premier League so far this season to help the Reds keep to within one point of leaders Chelsea FC. He has also netted once in two Champions League games.

Last season, Mane scored 11 goals and made seven assists in 35 Premier League games for the Reds as they ended up in third place in the top-flight table.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to praise Mane and his achievement after Saturday’s landslide victory at Vicarage Road.

“We should not forget that Sadio Mane,” said Klopp. “It’s a special number, absolutely. He should be and will be, hopefully, proud of that. That doesn’t happen for a lot of players.

“You don’t have to talk about Sadio’s quality – he’s a world-class player as well. It’s incredible how good he is. Big day for him, 100 per cent, and I’m really happy for him.”

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with a trip to face Atletico Madrid.

Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances
Michael Owen
Michael Owen predicts the scoreline of Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Gary Neville
Gary Neville: ‘We know what’s coming’ ahead of Man United v Liverpool FC
Gabriel Martinelli
‘We sometimes forget’: Mikel Arteta reveals his Arsenal plans for Gabriel Martinelli
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC may rival Man United for France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni - report
