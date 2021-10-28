Liverpool FC make new plan to sign Mohamed Salah to new contract – report

Liverpool FC are preparing to offer Mohamed Salah a large signing-on fee in order to convince the forward to sign a new contract, according to a report.

TEAMtalk is reporting that the Merseyside outfit are currently in the process of formulating a plan to help secure the services of Salah beyond the expiration of his current contract in the summer of 2023.

According to the same story, Salah is not demanding a salary of £500,000 per week, but the Egypt international does want to be made the Anfield club’s highest-paid player.

Salah has been in sensational form so far this season and his hat-trick in the 5-0 demolition of Manchester United on Sunday took his tally to 15 goals and five assists in all competitions.

The article claims that Liverpool FC are only willing to go “so far” in terms of salary and will instead look to hand Salah a “big signing-on fee” in his new deal.

It is claimed in the same story that Liverpool FC’s highest earner pockets around £220,000 per week and Salah would like his contract to be worth more than that.

Salah has been earning huge amounts of praise for his performances this so far this season, with the forward’s 10 Premier League goals having helped propel Jurgen Klopp’s men to within one point of current leaders Chelsea FC.

Salah was asked directly about his contract situation at Liverpool FC before Sunday’s game and the Egypt international hinted that he’d like to stay at the club.

“I can’t say much about that, it’s not in my hands,” Salah told Sky Sports. “It depends on what the club wants. It doesn’t depend on me. At the moment, I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad.

“It’s hard. I don’t want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad and at the moment I don’t see myself playing against Liverpool, but let’s see what will happen in the future.”

Speaking earlier this month, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano said that tying Salah down to a new contract was Liverpool FC’s current transfer priority.

“We had some clubs approaching Liverpool for Mo Salah last summer because many clubs were prepared to try for Salah but for Liverpool it was never a topic. He is untouchable,” said Romano.

“His contract is expiring in 2023 and this is why many clubs are waiting to see what is happening.

“Liverpool are really focusing on Salah. They want Salah to sign a new deal – more than signing new players. They want Salah to sign a new deal before they try to sign new players in January or next summer.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip