Liverpool FC have entered the race to sign Adama Traore from Wolves, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional is reporting that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring the 25-year-old to the former Premier League champions.

The same article states that Klopp wants to refresh the Reds squad despite Liverpool FC’s promising start to the 2021-22 Premier League season following the return of Virgil van Dijk from a long-term injury.

According to the same story, the Wolves forward would be interested in a switch to Liverpool FC given Traore’s admiration for their playing style under Klopp.

El Nacional quote unnamed sources in England that suggest Liverpool FC and Wolves have been “intensifying contacts” in recent days ahead of the January transfer window.

The Spanish media outlet add that Klopp would welcome Traore with “open arms” at the 19-time English champions if Liverpool FC are able to win the race to sign the Wolves star.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring Traore’s situation at the Midlands club ahead of the upcoming transfer window, according to the report.

Traore has failed to score or make an assist in seven appearances in the Premier League this season.

The former FC Barcelona forward has scored 10 times in 140 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Wolves.

Earlier this year, ex-Liverpool FC defender Jose Enrique warned his former club that a move for Traore doesn’t make much sense.

“The Daily Star report Liverpool could be set to ready a move for Adama Traore, but I don’t think it makes a lot of sense,” Enrique wrote in Empire of the Kop in July.

“I don’t think he’s an upgrade on [Xherdan] Shaqiri, but maybe he could bring a new dimension to the team because of the type of player he is. He’s quick, he’s strong, but I don’t think he’s better than, let’s say, Diogo Jota.

“But Adama, as a squad player, I would take him at Liverpool – not for the £30m The Star are quoting, but he can come on for the last 20-30 minutes and offer attributes on-one in the world has, that’s the reality.”

