Liverpool FC are prepared to sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain if their asking price is met for the England international, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Oxlade-Chamberlain is attracting interest from his former club Arsenal ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal are keen to re-sign Oxlade-Chamberlain despite selling the 28-year-old to the north London side less than four years ago.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC would not block the former Southampton midfielder’s return to Arsenal if Oxlade-Chamberlain informs the six-time European champions that he wants to leave.

But the Sun make it clear that the Merseyside outfit will want to extract maximum value from any potential transfer involving Oxlade-Chamberlain given their outlay of £40m to sign him in 2017.

The story reveals that Arsenal would most likely attempt to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain on a six-month loan deal in January with a view to a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain still has just over 18 months left to run on his £125,000-a-week contract so Liverpool FC aren’t under an immediate pressure to cash in on their number 15.

The England star has won the Premier League, the Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup since his move to Liverpool FC from Arsenal four years ago.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has struggled with persistent injuries throughout his Liverpool FC career, has scored 14 times in 109 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has previously warned Jurgen Klopp that Liverpool FC can’t afford to lose Oxlade-Chamberlain given their failure to strengthen in midfield positions in the summer transfer window.

“I don’t think they can afford to let him go,” Phillips told Football Insider back in August.

“Klopp is frustrated, he hasn’t been able to bring in the players he wants.

“The squad isn’t as big as he would like, unless you have a replacement you don’t let a player of his quality go.

“I don’t see him going. I know West Ham were looking at him which doesn’t surprise me.

“There is a player in there. He might get used a bit more this season if those players don’t come in.

“I would be very surprised if he moved on.”

