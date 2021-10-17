Liverpool FC are ready to compete with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United in the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni after sending scouts to watch the AS Monaco starlet, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sign a long-term replacement for Paul Pogba given the persistent speculation surrounding the France international’s future at Old Trafford.

The same article states, however, that Manchester United won’t have an easy task completing a deal for Tchouameni given the sheer volume of interest in the promising France international.

According to the same story, La Liga giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain are also competing with the Premier League trio for the 21-year-old.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United could cement their interest if Pogba doesn’t commit to a new contract at the 20-time English champions.

ESPN claim that Monaco would be looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of €50m and €60m for Tchouameni as they consider selling the French midfielder in the coming transfer windows.

The report says that Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Manchester United have all sent scouts to watch Tchouameni but Chelsea FC could also enter the race given their past interest in the Monaco man.

The story highlights that Tchouameni shares the same agent as Jules Kounde, who Chelsea FC attempted to sign from Sevilla in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Tchouameni has scored one goal in nine appearances for Monaco this term. The France international has been a regular in the Monaco team since his move from Bordeaux in 2019.

Speaking back in September, Pogba gave a glowing verdict about Tchouameni after the pair lined up for France together.

“Very, very good. He’s not a boy, he’s a man,” Pogba said when asked about Tchouameni. “It’s a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.

“We wish him to play a lot more games and that I am always by his side.”

