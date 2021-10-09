Liverpool FC could offload Divock Origi to FC Barcelona in January, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet ESport3, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Reds striker is in the frame to complete a surprise move to FC Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that FC Barcelona are eager to recruit some new players after the Spanish side made a dreadful start to the 2021-22 La Liga campaign.

According to the same story, Origi’s representatives have reached out to FC Barcelona about the possibility of completing a sensational switch to Camp Nou in January.

The report goes on to highlight that the 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Anfield outfit to cast doubt on his future at the six-time European champions.

Origi will become a free agent next summer when the Belgium international’s current deal at Liverpool FC comes to an end after seven seasons at the Merseyside outfit, according to the story.

The Belgian striker is behind Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the pecking order at Anfield, and he has been limited to 157 minutes of action this term.

Origi has netted 36 times in 161 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons at the Anfield outfit.

The Belgian striker scored Liverpool FC’s second goal in a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid in 2019.

In September, former Premier League striker Noel Whelan claimed that Origi can still play a big role for the Reds in the 2021-22 season after he made an assist in the 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League.

“He proved the other night that he can be useful,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“He led the line well and got an assist. It was a lovely little ball over the top for Salah to get that second goal.

“Origi has loads to offer and can play anywhere across that front three. He has a real eye for goal.

“He’s very suited to Liverpool, I just think it’s a matter of can he get more game time?

“He’s different to the likes of Salah, Mane, Jota, even Firmino. If he went, Liverpool would lose that option.

“He can be key for Liverpool if he gets that game time. That’s crucial. He can can be a brilliant player.”

Origi has only played two minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip