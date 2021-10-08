Gossip

Liverpool FC weigh up move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic - report

Liverpool FC are considering a swoop to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to a report

Kieran Beckles
Friday 8 October 2021, 06:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are weighing up an offer to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Reds have earmarked the Serbia international as a potential candidate to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s attacking options at Anfield.

The same article states that Vlahovic is facing an uncertain future at Fiorentina after the 21-year-old’s contract talks with the Serie A club collapsed.

According to the same story, the Fiorentina striker is in no rush to sign a new contract with La Viola – and that has fuelled speculation suggesting that Vlahovic could be prepared to leave the Italian club in the near future.

Tuttosport write that Vlahovic’s contract stand-off with Fiorentina has alerted some of Europe’s top clubs to the possibility of capitalising on the Serbian’s current situation in Florence.

The Italian media outlet highlight that Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with the Fiorentina centre-forward.

Liverpool FC are the latest club to be put forward as a potential suitor for Vlahovic, with the Reds thought to be in the market to sign a replacement for Roberto Firmino, according to the story.

While Liverpool FC are being linked with Vlahovic, Klopp’s current forward players have been in prolific form in the 2021-22 season so far.

The Reds are the top scorers in the Premier League with 17 goals in seven games, after Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah netted in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Salah has already scored six goals and has made three assists in the English top flight, including a brilliant assist and a world-class goal in Sunday’s draw with the defending champions.

Klopp described Salah’s goal in the four-goal thriller as “pure world class”.

“It is not the first goal [Mo Salah] has scored like this,” Klopp said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “I think against Napoli and Tottenham were similar goals but it is pure world class, what a player. He set up the first goal as well for Sadio and it was great goal as well.”

