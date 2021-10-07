Liverpool FC have retained an interest in Torino defender Gleison Bremer despite facing potential competition from Manchester City and Manchester United, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Fantacalcio, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Bremer is facing an uncertain future at Torino, and that has prompted talk of a potential transfer in January or next summer.

The same article states that Bremer isn’t planning to renew his contract at the Serie A side and the Brazilian centre-half will become a free agent next summer.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC are at the front of the queue in the race to sign the 24-year-old but the Reds do face competition from four other clubs.

Fantacalcio write that the Merseyside outfit are still looking to bolster their centre-half options despite signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The Italian media outlet claim that Manchester City and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Bremer’s situation at Torino, while Inter Milan and Juventus are said to be showing an interest in the South American.

The Torino defender could command a transfer fee between €20m and €25m, according to the Italian source.

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has already used Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Konate at centre-half in the 2021-22 campaign.

However, Van Dijk and Matip appear to be the German head coach’s preferred centre-half pairing after the duo started Liverpool FC’s stalemates with Chelsea FC and Manchester City.

Liverpool FC will take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday 16 October in Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge of the Hornets.

