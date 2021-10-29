Liverpool FC are interested in Jude Bellingham as the Borussia Dortmund midfielder continues to attract attention from a number clubs, according to Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

The 2020 Premier League champions have previously been linked with the England international following Bellingham’s impressive performances at Jurgen Klopp’s former club Dortmund.

However, Liverpool FC can expect a battle with their Premier League rivals Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Manchester United for the former Birmingham City man as the quartet have all been credited with an interest in the English teenager.

Bellingham is believed to have suitors in France and Spain too, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid said to be keeping close tabs on the English teenager ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Although Dortmund sporting director Kehl has now confirmed that Liverpool FC are one of the clubs chasing Bellingham’s signature, he dashed the hopes of the teenager’s suitors by confirming that the 18-year-old doesn’t have a contract release clause.

“There’s a lot of interest around Jude Bellingham, not only Liverpool,” Kehl told Sport1, as quoted by The Sun. “But there is no bottom line and no exit clause.”

Bellingham has already scored two goals and has made two assists in nine games in the Bundesliga this season to help fire the German side into second spot in the standings.

The England international netted one goal and made three assists in 29 appearances in the German top flight last term after he completed a £25m move to Dortmund from Birmingham City.

Kehl also reiterated that Bellingham is happy at the German club despite being linked with some of Europe’s biggest teams over the past year.

Kehl said: “He is loved, he enjoys that. There are no signs he could leave BVB soon.”

Bellingham has netted seven goals in 61 games in all competitions for Dortmund since his move to the German side.

The teenager has also established himself as a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England set-up.

