Liverpool FC are set to go head-to-head with Manchester United for the signing of Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Reds are interested in the England international as a potential recruit to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options in the middle of the park.

The same article states that Manchester United are also eager to complete a deal for the Leeds talisman despite their massive outlay on Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Red Devils are eyeing a £60m deal for Phillips next summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes strengthening his central midfield options a priority.

However, The Daily Star write that Liverpool FC have also registered their interest in Phillips, potentially complicating Manchester United’s plans to sign the 25-year-old in next summer’s transfer window.

The report goes on to state that the West Yorkshire club have held discussions with Phillips about extending his contract at Elland Road following his impressive performances in the top flight over the past 18 months.

Leeds don’t want to sell Phillips considering that the English midfielder is a key member of Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites side, according to the story.

Phillips has failed to score a goal or make an assist in six appearances in the Premier League this season as Leeds continue to struggle in their second season back in the English top flight.

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton reckons Phillips and Leeds would find it hard to reject a lucrative offer from Manchester United if the Red Devils did submit a bid for the central midfielder.

“I think it’s a little bit different now, if I’m totally honest,” Hutton told Football Insider back in September.

“I think the opportunity to move to a club of Manchester United’s stature would be very difficult to turn down. Man United are crying out for a player for a player like Kalvin Phillips.

“They’re desperate for that sort of player. He ticks all the boxes for them. I think he can make Manchester United a better team if I’m totally honest.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip