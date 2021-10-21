Liverpool FC are one of the clubs interested in a potential deal to sign FC Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, according to a report in Austria.

Austrian media outlet ORF is reporting that the 19-year-old’s performances for Salzburg have attracted interest in the forward ahead of the January transfer window.

The Germany international has scored 11 times in 15 games in the Austrian Bundesliga this term and that has prompted speculation that one of Europe’s big clubs could raid FC Salzburg for the promising striker, the report claims.

According to the same story, FC Salzburg value Adeyemi at around €40m-30m (£33m-25m) ahead of the upcoming transfer window given his prolific performances for the Austrian club over the past 12 months.

The report states that Adeyemi has nearly two-and-a-half years left to run on his current deal at FC Salzburg to put the Austrian side in a strong position with regards to negotiations with interested parties.

ORF go on to write that Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are interested in a potential swoop to sign the teenager but the German clubs could face competition from the Premier League.

The Austrian media outlet claim that Liverpool FC are also keeping tabs on the FC Salzburg forward and point out that the Reds have previously signed Takumi Minamino from the Austrian side.

Adeyemi, who has a Nigerian father and Romanian mother, scored on his senior debut for the Germany national team in a 6-0 victory over Armenia in their World Cup qualifier last month.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah scored in his ninth consecutive fixture in Liverpool FC’s 3-2 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger described Salah as the best striker in the world after his 10th goal in nine games this term.

“He’s top, top class and he’s certainly the best striker at the moment in the world because he scores goals that nobody else can score,” Salah told beIN SPORTS.

“You have to play street football to dribble past people like that in a short space. He’s full of confidence and he’s creative.

“Overall, I believe as well that he is very intelligent because the sign of players that always improve is the intelligence.”

