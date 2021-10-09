Liverpool FC are contemplating a potential swoop to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid next year, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet ABC, as quoted by The Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Reds have been alerted to the Spain international’s uncertain future at Real Madrid after Asensio found himself out of favour this term.

The same article states that Asensio’s relationship with Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has broken down in the 2021-22 season to cast further doubt on the playmaker’s future in the Spanish capital.

According to the same story, Ancelotti doesn’t consider Asensio as part of his long-term plans at los Blancos, as highlighted by the Real Madrid manager’s decision to omit the 25-year-old for their 2-1 loss to FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League last month.

ABC go on to write that Asensio is weighing up his future at the La Liga giants as the Spanish midfielder believes his prospects look bleak under Ancelotti.

The Spanish media outlet reveal that Real Madrid have already informed a number of European clubs that Asensio is available to sign in the January transfer window.

Liverpool FC are one of the clubs who have been alerted to Asensio’s situation given their long-term interest in the former Malaga playmaker, according to the report.

The story claims that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Asensio and the Merseyside outfit could be in a strong position to negotiate a competitive deal given his current deal at Real Madrid expires in 2023.

Liverpool FC were held to a 2-2 draw with Manchester City in their last Premier League game before the international break to leave the Reds in second position in the table.

Klopp’s side are the Premier League’s leading goal-scorers with 17 goals in seven games and Asensio would only add further firepower to a Liverpool FC side packed with attacking talent.

