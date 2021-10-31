Liverpool FC want Mohamed Salah decision before the new year – report

Liverpool FC want to resolve Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield before the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Reds are looking to reach an agreement with the Egypt international before 1 January in order to secure the future of their prized asset.

The same article states that Fenway Sports Group are looking to tie down Salah to a new long-term deal following his prolific performances in the Premier League this season.

According to the same story, Salah is looking for a new contract worth around £500,000 per week – a figure which would make the Egypt international one of the best-paid players in the Premier League.

Football Insider go on to write that FSG are eager to have a deal in place with Salah before 1 January to avoid further protracted contract negotiations in 2022.

The website reveals that Jurgen Klopp is urging the Merseyside club to resolve Salah’s long-term future after the 29-year-old’s hat-trick at Manchester United.

Ahead of this weekend’s round of games, Salah had scored 10 goals and has made five assists in nine games in the Premier League this season.

The former Chelsea FC forward had also netted in nine successive Premier League fixtures to sit at the top of the division’s goal-scoring charts.

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher recently urged the Reds to resolve Salah’s contract situation as quickly as possible.

“I know the situation Liverpool are in,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“They don’t have the finances of Manchester City when you think of the wages they give out. But right now, Salah is playing as well as anyone in European football.

“Liverpool cannot afford to let his contract situation drag on, with the threat they could lose him in the next two years.

“This is a guy who really looks after himself, and you can see that when he takes his top off when he scores a goal.

“I’m not saying he’s going to be like Cristiano Ronaldo when he’s 35 or 36, still topping the goalscoring charts, but I think this lad’s got a lot in him as he goes into his 30s.

“It’s imperative that at his peak he’s still scoring goals in the red shirt of Liverpool.”

