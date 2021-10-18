Liverpool FC and Arsenal are leading the race to sign Club Brugge winger Noa Lang ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Calciomercato is reporting that the Reds and the Gunners are at the “front of the line” in the race to sign the 22-year-old from the Belgian club.

The same article states that Serie A giants AC Milan are also interested in the Netherlands international as Paolo Maldini looks to add more firepower to the San Siro outfit.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC and Arsenal are at the front of the queue and Club Brugge value Lang at around £25m following his impressive performances in the Belgian top flight.

Calciomercato write that the former Ajax man is more likely to leave next summer than the January transfer window but the situation could change depending on his performances in the coming months.

The Italian media outlet suggest that Milan are set to meet with Lang’s agents as well as intermediaries but the Premier League clubs pose a threat to their hopes of signing the Club Brugge man.

Lang earned praise after the Dutch youngster scored 16 times and created seven goals in his debut season at Club Brugge in 2020-21. The Netherlands international has continued his impressive form with three goals and five assists this term.

In October, the Club Brugge forward’s agent Bart Baving confirmed that the Dutch starlet was the subject of interest in the summer transfer window.

“Towards the end there was concrete interest from several competitions. As much as he likes to be at Club Brugge, you noticed he was getting more restless, which makes sense,” Baving told Het Laatste Nieuws as quoted by TEAMtalk.

Lang has made two appearances for the Netherlands senior team since making his debut in 2021.

