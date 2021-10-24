Liverpool FC are involved in a six-way battle to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that there is a growing list of suitors lining up to have a crack at signing the France international from FC Barcelona in the upcoming transfer windows.

The same article states that FC Barcelona want to extend Dembele’s contract at Camp Nou but the 24-year-old is looking for a pay rise despite the club’s financial struggles.

According to the same story, the Spanish giants were hoping to convince Dembele to take a pay cut on his £200,000-a-week deal rather than a pay increase.

90Min write that FC Barcelona’s predicament has opened the door for a number of Premier League clubs to test the La Liga side’s resolve to keep the £120m signing.

The website claims that Liverpool FC are long-term admirers of Dembele but the six-time European champions are facing competition from the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United are another club that could contest for Dembele’s signature following their recent ownership change, according to the report.

The story states that Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also monitoring Dembele’s situation at FC Barcelona.

The 24-year-old has scored 30 times in 118 games in all competitions over the past four seasons since his £120m switch to FC Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Dembele has struggled to find a consistent performance level since his move to the Spanish side to fuel constant speculation surrounding his future at Camp Nou.

