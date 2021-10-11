Liverpool FC are interested in a potential deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona, according to a report in England.

Website TEAMtalk is reporting that the Reds have been alerted to the possibility of recruiting the France international from a FC Barcelona team in chaos.

The same article states that Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp is working with the club’s sporting director Michael Edwards to add more firepower to his squad.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit are looking to sign competition for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in the Liverpool FC squad.

The potential move casts some doubt over Firmino’s position in the Liverpool FC team following the Brazilian forward’s injury problems and dip in form over the past 12 months or so.

TEAMtalk write that Liverpool FC could look to capitalise on FC Barcelona’s financial difficulties by signing Dembele on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The media outlet reveal that Dembele is set to become a free agent next summer unless FC Barcelona can convince the 24-year-old to accept a wage cut and sign a new deal.

Dembele is under no pressure to slash his £200,000-a-week wages given that the FC Barcelona forward is attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus, according to the report.

The Frenchman’s time at FC Barcelona has been plagued with injury issues following his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, and he is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano apparently claimed that Klopp was interested in signing Dembele in the 2020 summer transfer window, although a deal failed to materialise.

“Jurgen Klopp was convinced he could sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on loan with a buy option,” Romano is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“There was talks between Barcelona and Liverpool but the player said the same as he said to Manchester United ‘I want to stay, I don’t want to move’.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Watford, before a trip to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on 19 October.

