Liverpool FC keeping tabs on Olympiacos centre-half Pape Abou Cisse - report

Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Olympiacos centre-half Pape Abou Cisse, according to a report

By Kieran Beckles
Sunday 10 October 2021, 07:00 UK
Liverpool FC are interested in a potential swoop to sign Senegal international Pape Abou Cisse from Greek side Olympiacos, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Reds have been alerted to the Olympiacos defender following his impressive performances in the Greek top flight.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are at the front of the queue to sign Cisse ahead of their Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton ahead of the January transfer window.

According to the same story, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton sent scouts to watch Cisse perform in the Europa League last week as Olympiacos were 3-0 winners against Fenerbahce.

The Daily Mail go on to write that the 26-year-old has been subjected to a number of inquiries.

The media outlet claim that Liverpool FC are looking to sign Cisse to bolster their options at the back under Jurgen Klopp following their defensive crisis last term.

Sadio Mane could even play a role in a transfer move for Cisse given that they are international team-mates after the Olympiacos defender’s recent call-up to the national team, according to the report.

Cisse has netted 12 times in 105 games in five seasons at Olympiacos following a move from French side Ajaccio back in 2017.

The Olympiacos defender has only made four appearances for the Senegal national team despite being an important member of the Greek side.

The Liverpool FC manager signed Ibrahima Konate in a £40m deal from RB Leipzig in the 2021 summer transfer window to add more depth at the back.

Klopp has rotated between Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Konate in the current campaign.

