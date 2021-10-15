Liverpool FC are interested in a potential deal to re-sign Philippe Coutinho after his disappointing spell at FC Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito TV, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Liverpool FC are open to the prospect of re-signing Coutinho from FC Barcelona despite selling the Brazil international in a £142m deal in January 2018.

The same article states that Coutinho is also open to the prospect of a return to Liverpool FC after the 29-year-old’s failure to have an impact at Camp Nou since his record move.

According to the same story, the Reds are in the market to sign a playmaker because Jurgen Klopp has limited options in a creative midfield role in his current squad at the Merseyside outfit.

El Chiringuito TV claim that it’s unclear whether Liverpool FC would make an attempt to sign Coutinho in the January transfer window or wait until the end of the season.

The article highlights that Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea FC and Arsenal have all got playmakers at their disposal unlike Liverpool FC.

Coutinho has scored 24 times in 96 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at FC Barcelona following his big-money move to the Spanish giants.

The Brazilian has lifted two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey during his stint at Barca. Coutinho also won the Bundesliga, German Cup and the Champions League during a season-long spell at Bayern Munich in 2019-20.

Former Liverpool FC forward Paul Stewart has previously stated that he believes Coutinho would jump at the chance to return to Anfield.

“In a heartbeat he’d come back. I guess because he will be sat there on reflection saying I don’t really know why I left because my career has not kicked on, in fact, it’s sort of got worse,” Stewart told Football Fancast back in June.

Coutinho netted 54 goals in 201 games in all competitions during his five seasons at Liverpool FC.

