Liverpool FC and Manchester United are both interested in a potential swoop to sign FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Pepi is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs thanks to his performances in Major League Soccer in the current campaign.

The same article states that Brentford and Brighton have also registered their interest in the 18-year-old alongside Liverpool FC and Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window.

According to the same story, FC Dallas are expecting to receive some offers for the American striker in the January transfer window following his return of 13 goals in 27 games in the MLS.

The Daily Mail write that the MLS club would look to secure a transfer fee in the region of £10m for Pepi if FC Dallas do decide to cash in on their promising talent.

The report states that Pepi’s season is likely to come to a premature end in February given that FC Dallas are not in contention to make the play-offs in the MLS.

Pepi is eager to secure a move to a European club to build on the growing momentum in his fledgling career ahead of the World Cup next year, according to the report.

The story does highlight Liverpool FC and Manchester United would be unlikely to be able to give Pepi regular first-team football so a move to a smaller club could be more advantageous for the teenager.

Pepi has already scored three times in four games for the USA national team.

Liverpool FC left Manchester United reeling with a dominant 5-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday to leave the Red Devils without a win in four top-flight outings.

