Raphinha should complete a move to Liverpool FC as it would be a “big step” in his career, according to Brazil legend Rivaldo.

The Brazil international has been linked with a potential move after his impressive performances for Leeds in his debut campaign in the Premier League last term.

Raphinha scored six times and made nine assists in 30 games in the Premier League last term to help the Whites secure their top-flight status in their first season back in the division.

Liverpool FC and Manchester United were both linked with a swoop to sign the 24-year-old but Raphinha ended up staying at Leeds beyond the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international has netted three goals in eight games in the Premier League this term despite Leeds finding it tough work in the top flight so far this season.

Former FC Barcelona and Brazil forward Rivaldo believes a transfer to Liverpool FC would be a “big step” worth taking for Raphinha.

“Raphinha performed well on his debut for Brazil, but he was already shining in the Premier League with Leeds United and there are rumours of interest from Liverpool,” Rivaldo told Betfair, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“If he were to make the move, he may not be a regular starter, but I’m sure it would be a big step in his career.

“It would allow him to compete for titles and play in the Champions League which could be crucial for more call ups into the Brazilian national team.

“He has the quality to play for a bigger club. He is playing excellent football and a player always wants more and stronger challenges, so he would benefit from a transfer.”

Leeds signed Raphinha in a £17m deal from French side Rennes in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder previously played with Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes at Sporting Lisbon.

Raphina’s agent Deco confirmed earlier this month that Liverpool FC are admirers of Raphinha.

“There are certainly many clubs interested in him,” Deco told Globo as quoted by Sky Sports. “Liverpool do like him and there were some approaches, but nothing official. Leeds wanted to keep him for another season.

“Raphinha is happy at Leeds, but there will certainly come a time when he wants to take a step up in his career and move forward. He has three years left on his contract, but there’s nothing in it that states how long he must stay for or that prevents transfers.

“Leeds are aware of that and will want to sell him for a big sum, while Raphinha will end up progressing in his career.”

