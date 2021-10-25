Liverpool FC and Manchester United are set to rival Juventus in the race to sign Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, according to a report in the Netherlands.

Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, as quoted by Soccernews.nl, is reporting that the 19-year-old is attracting interest from three of Europe’s biggest clubs following his fine performances in the Eredivisie so far this season.

The same article states that Ajax are hoping to working with Gravenberch’s agent Mino Raiola to extend the teenager’s contract at the Amsterdam club.

According to the same story, the Dutch starlet has little over 18 months left to run on his current deal so Ajax are eager to tie down one of their next big prospects to a long-term contract.

De Telegraaf write that Gravenberch is being tracked by “almost every top foreign club” in Europe but the Dutch media outlet make particular note of interest from Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Juventus.

The report states that the newly-capped Netherlands international has a value of around £27m (€33m) but Ajax may be able to secure more if there is a heated transfer battle for the 19-year-old.

Gravenberch has scored one goal in nine games in Eredivisie this season, while the teenager has made a further three appearances in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old, who has already been capped nine times by the Netherlands national team, has been involved in the Ajax first team since making his debut in September 2018.

The 6ft 3ins midfielder has scored 10 times in 72 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at the Dutch giants.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip