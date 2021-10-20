Liverpool FC have been told that they’ll have to pay £67m if they want to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Calciomercato is reporting that the Reds are one of the clubs who have been keeping tabs on the Serbia international following his fine performances in Serie A.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are looking at the 26-year-old as a potential candidate to add more depth to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield as the Reds wait to see if Jordan Henderson will sign a new contract at the Anfield outfit.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit have been told by Lazio that Milinkovic-Savic will command a transfer fee in the region of €80m (£67m) if the Serbian playmaker moves in January or next summer.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC could face competition from Juventus for Milinkovic-Savic if the Reds do attempt to sign the Lazio stalwart next year.

Calciomercato write that Juventus and Liverpool FC could also find themselves in a battle with reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan because their CEO Giuseppe Marotta is a massive fan of Milinkovic-Savic.

The 26-year-old made an assist in Lazio’s 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in their Serie A clash on Saturday evening to help Maurizio Sarri’s men hoist themselves into fifth position in the table.

Milinkovic-Savic, who moved to Lazio from Genk in 2015, has scored three goals and has made two assists in eight games in Serie A this season to make a strong start to the campaign.

Respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Milinkovic-Savic would thrive in the Premier League if the Lazio midfielder completes a move to the English top flight.

“In my personal opinion Milinkovic-Savic is perfect to play in the Premier League one day,” Romano told The Laziali back in June.

“I think this season will be so difficult this summer to sign him from Lazio, also because Lazio will try to continue with the best players they have with Sarri as manager.”

