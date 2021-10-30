Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Brighton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-0 win against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds are looking to extend their winning run to three games in the Premier League after Liverpool FC were emphatic 5-0 winners against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Liverpool FC are the leading goal-scorers in the Premier League following a return of 27 goals in nine games following their rout of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in one of the club’s most-famous victories.

The Reds are the only top-flight team with an unbeaten record after having only dropped points in stalemates with Chelsea FC, Manchester City and Brentford this season.

Brighton have made a strong start to the new campaign with a return of 15 points from nine Premier League games to leave Graham Potter’s men in fifth spot in the table ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Seagulls lost 4-1 to Manchester City last weekend as they suffered their second defeat of the season, leaving Potter’s side without a victory in their last four outings.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-0 win over Brighton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“Brighton have really impressed me so far and even when they were 3-0 down against Manchester City last weekend they kept going and caused City some problems,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Playing against City and Liverpool is different gravy to the teams the Seagulls have beaten this season, though, so I am going for them to get the same result – a defeat.

“It is now 14 games unbeaten for Liverpool in all competitions this season, and they have won 11 of them.

“I am fortunate enough to know from my own playing days how their players must be feeling at the moment – whoever they play, they must think they will win because everyone is flying.”

Brighton lost to Leicester City on penalties, while Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Preston North End in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC suffered a 1-0 loss to Brighton in their last meeting at Anfield back in February when Steven Alzate scored a late winner against an injury-ravaged Reds team.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 19 games in the Premier League and the Merseyside outfit will make it a 20-game unbeaten run for the third time under Jurgen Klopp if Liverpool FC avoid defeat this weekend.

Liverpool FC have won by a 5-0 scoreline in their last two Premier League games after victories over Watford and Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip