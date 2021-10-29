Paul Merson predicts the scoreline of Liverpool FC v Brighton

Paul Merson is backing Liverpool FC to continue their impressive title charge with a 3-1 home victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Reds head into the game on the back of their incredible 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend, as Jurgen Klopp’s men laid down a significant marker in the Premier League title race.

Mohamed Salah hit a brilliant hat-trick to take his tally for the season in all competitions to 15 goals in 12 games, as the Egypt international continues to enhance his reputation as one of the world’s top forwards.

Liverpool FC are currently second in the table and a point behind leaders Chelsea FC heading into Saturday’s clash as they look to keep up with Thomas Tuchel’s pace-setters.

Former Arsenal and England star Merson is not expecting the Reds to have any problems when they host the Seagulls on Saturday and he is tipping them to claim a comfortable home victory.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Brighton are a decent team and can pull off an upset on their day. I think this is going to be a harder game for Liverpool than the one they played against Manchester United.

“Jurgen Klopp is spoilt for choice with his front three this season, and his forward line always seems outstanding irrespective of his team selection.

“While both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are great options to have, I’d personally go with Firmino alongside Salah and Mane this weekend.

“Brighton play an expansive game and they do leave spaces down the channel for their opponents to exploit. I honestly can’t see Liverpool losing this game at the moment, and I’m going to go with another victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men.”

Liverpool FC only managed to pick up one point in their two meetings with Brighton last season and lost this fixture 1-0 back in February.

The Reds, however, have won their last two top-flight games 5-0 and are now looking to become the fourth team in Premier League history to win three games by a margin of five goals or more.

