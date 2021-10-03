Mark Lawrenson predicts the outcome of Liverpool FC v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC’s clash with Manchester City on Sunday to end in a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The stage is set for an early-season title battle as Pep Guardiola’s side head to Merseyside to try and follow up their impressive 1-0 victory away to Chelsea FC last weekend.

The Citizens suffered some disappointment in midweek when they were beaten 2-0 by a Lionel Messi-inspired Paris Saint-Germain side in the Champions League.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are now the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League and they will be looking to preserve that record when they welcome the Citizens to their home ground on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds beat FC Porto 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday in the wake of their 3-3 draw away from Brentford last weekend.

Manchester City’s defence has been one of the building blocks of their success so far this season, with Guardiola’s side having only conceded one goal in the top flight compared to Liverpool FC’s four.

The Citizens triumphed 4-1 in this fixture last season, but former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting a much tighter encounter when the two sides meet at Anfield on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester City lost to Paris St-Germain in the Champions League in midweek, but they still put in a good performance.

“That Champions League group game was by far the least important of a big week for City that started with a brilliant win at Stamford Bridge, and ends at Anfield.

“City will be right at it again here, but so will Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side were not up against anyone of the same sort of quality in midweek, but they basically just swatted Porto away.

“I am at Anfield for this one and I can’t wait – these games are played at such a fierce intensity and are usually decided by fine margins.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a trip to Watford after the international break, followed by clashes against Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

