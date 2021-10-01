Paul Merson predicts the scoreline of Liverpool FC v Man City

Paul Merson is tipping Liverpool FC and Manchester City to play out a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are heading into the game fresh from having sealed a thumping 5-1 victory over FC Porto in Portugal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have been left licking their wounds after they went down 2-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital in midweek.

The Citizens were in good Premier League form last weekend, however, with Pep Guardiola’s side having claimed an impressive 1-0 away to Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

As things stand, Liverpool FC find themselves a single point ahead of the visitors at the top of the Premier League table after the Reds were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Brentford last weekend.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Sunday’s game is set to end all square – but says it won’t be without goals.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “What a game, eh? The standout fixture of the Premier League weekend. I just think Manchester City are struggling without a centre-forward and that could come back to haunt them.

“They scored a deflected goal against Chelsea, but they lost to PSG and didn’t really threaten Gianluigi Donnarumma between the sticks despite dominating possession. Donnarumma didn’t make a save I wouldn’t have expected him to make – it was evident that if Manchester City had a lethal centre-forward on the pitch, it could have been a different story.

“Goal-scoring isn’t a problem for them if they are playing Norwich City and the likes, but in crunch games, they need to put their chances away.

“Liverpool, on the other hand, are scoring goals aplenty, so this is a really interesting game. I think both sides will score goals, so I’m predicting a 2-2 draw.

“The talent going forward outweighs the talent at the back, while it can also be said that if both teams get their best 11s out, there’s not a lot between them.”

Manchester City thrashed Liverpool FC 4-1 at Anfield the last time these two sides met at Anfield back in February. The Merseyside outfit have not lost successive league games against Manchester City since 1937.

The Citizens went on to win the title, finishing 12 points ahead of their closest rivals Manchester United last season.

