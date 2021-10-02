Michael Owen predicts the winner of Liverpool FC v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 2-1 win over Manchester City in their Premier League showdown at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Merseyside outfit are looking to claim a positive result to lay down a marker in the top-flight title race as they aim to extend their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.

The Reds head into Sunday’s showdown after having been held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by Brentford away from home last weekend in their most recent top-flight outing.

Jurgen Klopp’s men bounced back from those dropped points in midweek however, by claiming an impressive 5-1 victory away to FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Only one point separate the two sides heading into Sunday’s showdown, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City aiming to bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek.

Former Liverpool FC star Owen feels that the Reds’ home record at Anfield will work in their favour and he is backing Klopp’s side to snatch a narrow 2-1 victory over the Citizens on Merseyside on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “That was a strange performance from Liverpool against Brentford. They scored three and could have scored more, but to concede three was alarming.

“I didn’t see that coming and Jurgen Klopp will have been furious at his side. The response in Porto was emphatic though, to go there and score five is an outstanding performance.

“City showed just why they are Champions with that win against Chelsea last week. It’s a rare occasion when City enter a game as underdogs, so to beat a Chelsea side who were looking formidable is a huge statement of intent. They also played well in the defeat to PSG on Tuesday but need to be more clinical.

“Liverpool have an outstanding record at Anfield against City. City’s win at Anfield last season was their first win at Anfield since 2003 and there’s been some famous wins for the Reds in that time.

“I always fancy Liverpool in these big games so it’s no surprise I’m predicting a 2-1 Liverpool win here!”

Manchester City emerged triumphant when the two sides last met in the Premier League at Anfield back in February, as Guardiola’s men sealed an emphatic 4-1 victory on their way to winning the title.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Watford away from home on Saturday 16 October.

