Jermain Defoe makes title prediction involving Man City and Liverpool FC

Jermain Defoe believes that Manchester City are still the “team to beat” in the Premier League this season and is backing them to retain their title ahead of Liverpool FC.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sent a message to the rest of the Premier League last weekend when they secured a thumping 5-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford to highlight their status as genuine contenders this term.

Chelsea FC currently lead the way at the top of the table and are a point ahead of Liverpool FC and two in front of third-placed Manchester City as things stand.

The Citizens are looking to retain their title this term after they finished top of the table and 12 points clear of nearest challengers Manchester United last season.

And former Tottenham star Defoe reckons that Pep Guardiola’s men are still the favourites to retain their title this season despite the clear strength of Liverpool FC.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Defoe said: “I still think that Manchester City are the team to beat,” said Defoe.

“Watching people saying they don’t have a number nine – they played with a false nine all of last season, without a proper number nine, [Sergio] Aguero didn’t play and they won the league.

“For me, I still feel like they are the team to beat, with the options that they’ve got, the quality that they’ve got, bringing in Jack Grealish – [Raheem] Sterling doesn’t even start! And the know-how, they know how to do it.

“I know Liverpool are looking good, and the front three are frightening – I think the front three of [Roberto] Firmino, [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane are back to where they were before – but I still think that Man City are the team to beat.”

Liverpool FC are the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League and they will host Brighton at Anfield in the top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are preparing to welcome Crystal Palace to The Etihad on Saturday.

Speaking after he scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 win at Old Trafford, Mohamed Salah called for calm as the Reds look to win the Premier League title again.

“We won the Premier League two years ago, we know what it takes,” Salah said on Sky Sports. “It’s still one game. Of course, you win away against Man United it’s something really big, but still at the end of the day it’s three points.

“We need to focus on our games in the cup and then focus on the Premier League in the next game.”

