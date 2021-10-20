‘Indisputably’: Gary Lineker raves about Man United star during 3-2 win over Atalanta

Gary Lineker took to social media to salute Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal star’s late header sealed a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Atalanta for Manchester United.

The Red Devils came from two goals down to claim the three points after having found themselves 2-0 behind at Old Trafford at half-time in the Champions League group clash.

Goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral had put the Serie A side in control heading into the break. But Manchester United emerged revitalised after the break and pulled a goal back when Marcus Rashford latched onto Bruno Fernandes’ brilliant pass and fired home.

Harry Maguire then made it 2-2 when he fired home from close range in the 75th minute, before Ronaldo completed the comeback when he headed home Luke Shaw’s cross six minutes later.

England legend Lineker was clearly impressed by what he saw from Ronaldo and hailed him as the “best attacking header” in football history.

Posting on Twitter after Ronaldo’s goal, Lineker wrote: “What a goal from @Cristiano. Indisputably the best attacking header of a football the game has ever seen.”

Earlier in the game, Lineker had also reacted to Rashford’s goal after the 23-year-old marked his second appearance of the season for the Red Devils with a fine finish.

Tweeting after Rashford’s goal, Lineker wrote: “Keep feeding @MarcusRashford and he will eventually feast.”

The win left Manchester United top of Group F with six points from three games.

Lineker also commented on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position at Manchester United as the game reached its conclusion.

He tweeted: “Every single time you think Ole’s hands have slipped off the wheel, out of nowhere, somehow, he grabs hold of it again.”

Manchester United will now turn their attentions to Premier League affairs and their crunch home clash against Liverpool FC on Sunday.

