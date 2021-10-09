Manchester United have been urged to sell Donny van de Beek in the January transfer window by Gabriel Agbonlahor following his lack game-time at Old Trafford.

The Dutch midfielder signed for the Red Devils from Ajax last summer but has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Last season, Van de Beek was limited to just four starts in the Premier League as he managed one goal and one assist in 19 top-flight appearances in total.

The 24-year-old was linked with a move away from Manchester United in the summer due to his lack of playing time, but he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

And it has been much the same story of frustration for Van de Beek this season, with the midfielder having only played five minutes for the Red Devils in the Premier League so far.

His lack of playing time is likely to cause Van de Beek to be linked with a move away from the club once again in January, and former Aston Villa man Agbonlahor reckons that the Red Devils would be best off cutting their losses and letting him leave.

Asked whether he thinks Manchester United will let Van de Beek leave in January, Agbonlahor told Football Insider: “I think they will.

“It’s turning into a joke now. United need to just let him go and play football. You’re trapping him at the club and not giving him any minutes.

“With the performances of Fred and [Scott] McTominay, Van de Beek deserves a chance to show what he can do.

“Manchester United United need to let him go in January and play some football. The kid just wants to play football. He needs a run of games. Not just the occasional 60 minutes. Give him a run of games.”

Speaking at the start of September, Van de Beek insisted that he had no choice but to trust that Solskjaer would offer him more game-time this season.

“I speak with the manager about it and the club,” Van de Beek told Sky Sports in September.

“They were clear they wanted me to stay here. The manager was really positive about me and he said, ‘I need you and I want to keep you here’.

“Of course, what I see here now in the beginning of the season is difficult because I didn’t play one minute, but he said, ‘What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now’.

“I need to trust him. If he doesn’t need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me.”

