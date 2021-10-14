Pundit advises Man United forward to consider January transfer

Edinson Cavani should consider a January move away from Manchester United if he fails to feature regularly for the Red Devils for the rest of the year, according to Gus Poyet.

The Uruguay international has found his first-team opportunities at Old Trafford to be more limited since the Red Devils brought in Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus back in August.

Indeed, Cavani has only started one of Manchester United’s seven games in the Premier League so far this season and has only played 103 minutes of top-flight football for the Red Devils this term.

His first start of the season came in the 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford before the international break, but he was hauled off and replaced by Ronaldo in the 57th minute as Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s men had to settle for a point.

Cavani agreed to extend his Manchester United deal until the summer of 2022 back in May after he enjoyed a spectacular end to the season with the Red Devils, scoring eight goals in seven games.

However, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the 34-year-old forward following his lack of playing time in the wake of Ronaldo’s arrival.

“He [Cavani] was unlucky, because without Ronaldo coming in, he was playing as the main striker,” former Uruguay star Poyet told talkSPORT.

“The decision of Juventus, Man City getting involved, incredibly went against one person especially – and that was Cavani.

“Maybe he should move in January. From the outside, I don’t know him, but if I was him, seeing how things are now, and seeing him not getting to 90 minutes for the national team because he’s not playing – maybe.”

Speaking last month, Red Devils boss Solskjaer insisted that he was excited about the prospect of Cavani and Ronaldo lining up together.

“It’s exciting to see them two [Ronaldo and Cavani] together,” Solskjaer said in September. “I’m sure that’ll be a good partnership as well, [two players] wanting to be on the end of things.

“We’ve seen some teams dropping deeper against us, not giving us as much space in behind and that’s definitely two boys you’d like to have around the goal when that’s the scenario. I can see them two working well together.”

Manchester United will head to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

