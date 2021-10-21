‘Definitely’: Fabrizio Romano says Man United keen to strengthen this position next year

Manchester United are “definitely” interested in signing a new defensive midfielder next year and Declan Rice remains as a potential target for the Red Devils, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils were credited with an interest in bringing in a new midfielder in the summer transfer window but a move failed to materialise despite speculation linking the likes of Rice and Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford.

Despite the speculation, Manchester United ended up only bolstering their squad with the additions of Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to ignore the midfield position over the summer.

However, Italian journalist Romano has now claimed that Manchester United remain on the lookout for midfield reinforcements as the January transfer window draws nearer and says that 22-year-old West Ham United star Rice is still one of their top targets.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said of Manchester United: “They’re looking for a defensive midfielder.

“Let’s see if it’ll be January or the summer. It depends on the price and the opportunity because the January transfer window is so complicated. It’s only if they have a good opportunity.

“If not, they’ll go next summer. They always wanted a defensive midfielder and Declan Rice has always been a target.

“It’s a big race for Rice. It’s one of the biggest races for a midfielder alongside [Youri] Tielemans. Rice is a player who is on the list for Chelsea, Man City and Man United. It’s going to be huge for Rice to see what happens but Man United are definitely interested in signing a new midfielder.”

Rice has been in fine form for West Ham United so far this season and has made two assists in eight Premier League games so far this term.

Speaking earlier this month, former Republic of Ireland defender Stephen Kelly claimed that the England midfielder would be a perfect fit for Manchester United.

“I can’t fault Declan Rice. He has been excellent,” said Kelly. “He is that midfield role that pretty much all the teams would love to have. Manchester United would kill for this guy in the current moment.

“Imagine what he would be able to do to steady that ship and get the front players on the ball more.

“I love how he screens passes. He does it so well it’s unbelievable. West Ham, when they’re fighting in Europe and the league, it’s not easy.

“When you have a massive squad at a bigger club you can be in the bigger games. For me, I am not too sure I can see him staying there. In the long run, I think he is destined for bigger things.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip