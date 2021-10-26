Paul Scholes has accused Mason Greenwood of “cheating” in Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Red Devils suffered an emphatic defeat at the hands of their biggest rivals to heap pressure on Scholes’ former team-mate and Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota put Liverpool FC in control of the Premier League clash before Mohamed Salah became the first opposition player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the league since QPR’s Dennis Bailey on New Year’s Day 1992.

Manchester United were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Paul Pogba was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Keita to underline a miserable 90 minutes for the 20-time English champions.

Greenwood’s role in Liverpool FC’s opening goal was highlighted and critiqued by pundits on Sky Sports and BBC Sport after the Manchester United striker appeared to get the press wrong to create the space for Salah to tee up Keita.

And former Manchester United midfielder Scholes was critical of Greenwood’s role in Keita’s goal and his overall performance in one of the club’s worst results of the Premier League era.

“Tactically it was bad today, really bad,” Scholes told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro.

“But on the other side of that players have got to have some kind of common sense as well.

“You think about Mason [Greenwood] in that first instance going to close him down, that was almost cheating.

“He knew he wasn’t going to get the ball and he knew it looks like he was going to close him down but he knew he was just going to pass it and he can’t do anything.

“It’s almost a cheating way of sprinting to him, they pass it and then he has a little walk back because he thought, ‘I’ve done my bit’. But he hasn’t done his bit, he’s ruined the whole team, all the team get pulled out of position, [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka has to come out, [Victor] Lindelof ends up at right-back, then there’s all of the space in the middle.

“All of a sudden, from Mason not doing his job properly, the team attacking, Salah played Keita in, he could’ve played Alexander-Arnold in, he could’ve played Robertson in. It was ridiculous the way it happened, sometimes players have got to use their common sense.”

Greenwood, who is a product of the Manchester United youth system, has scored four times in nine games in the Premier League this term.

The 20-year-old has already netted 21 goals in his fledgling Premier League career so far.

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane recently warned Solskjaer that he should find Greenwood a permanent position to play in the Manchester United team to help his development.

“The only worry for a young player like that is they keep changing positions,” Keane told Sky Sports, as quoted by Pundit Area, earlier this month.

“I know he’s at a big club and you have to rotate but sometimes you don’t want to be a jack-of-all-trades, you want to be a master.

“It’s a huge responsibility to play down the middle for Man United. Sometimes chopping and changing doesn’t help a player when you hang your hat on him and say you’re going to be the main man.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip