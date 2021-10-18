Alan Shearer names the position Man United must strengthen next year

Alan Shearer believes that Manchester United are being made to pay for failing to sign a new central midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils dropped points for the third successive game on Saturday when they went down 4-2 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium despite taking the lead in the away clash.

Mason Greenwood scored an opener in the 19th minute to put the visitors ahead but goals from Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka sealed a memorable win for the home side despite Marcus Rashford’s strike in the 82nd minute.

The defeat has caused Manchester United to drop down into sixth place in the table and it left them five points behind leaders Chelsea FC.

Manchester United were linked with possible moves for central midfielders in the summer, with the likes of Declan Rice and Eduardo Camavinga having been touted as potential targets for the Red Devils.

However, an inbound transfer in that position did not materialise as the Red Devils brought in Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

England legend Shearer now feels that the Red Devils are being made to pay for their failure to bolster their central midfield options in the summer.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer said: “That was Manchester United’s problem last season, they didn’t invest in that position [central midfield] and it’s the same again.

“There’s no one in there to really press and take control from the front. You can’t do that in the Premier League.

“They will always score, Man United, because of the brilliance they have going forward. But you cannot press if you haven’t got that aggression.”

Red Devils midfielder Nemanja Matic urged his team-mates to “stick together” despite the disappointment of the defeat as they prepare for their Champions League clash against Atalanta on Wednesday night.

“Of course, we are disappointed,” Matic said after the game. “Everyone is sad, everyone is with their head down at the moment. But when you play for Man United, if you don’t win the game of course you are disappointed, but we have to stick together.

“It’s time to stick together, to analyse this game as soon as possible, then to think about the next one, which is in three or four days against a very good side, Atalanta. It’s also going to be hard.

“We are very disappointed, but I think that, in the future, we will show we are much better than this.”

