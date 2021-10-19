Gary Neville: Why Antonio Conte is not a good fit for Man United

Gary Neville believes that Manchester United will not be considering Antonio Conte as a potential replacement for the under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – because the Italian is not a good fit for the Old Trafford club.

Solskjaer has found himself under increasing pressure in recent weeks following Manchester United’s stuttering form and Saturday’s 4-2 defeat by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium has only served to further increase the scrutiny of the Norwegian.

That defeat has left Manchester United in sixth place in the Premier League table after dropping points in their last three outing in the top flight.

Having spent big on transfers in the summer, Solskjaer is under pressure to deliver a major trophy at Old Trafford as Manchester United aim to win the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

Former Chelsea FC boss Antonio Conte is currently without a club after he left Inter Milan at the end of last season – and he may be touted as a possible candidate to take over from Solskjaer should the Norwegian be given his marching orders at Old Trafford.

However, former Manchester United defender Neville feels that Conte simply wouldn’t be a good fit for the Old Trafford club.

Speaking during an Instagram Live on Sunday, as quoted by Metro, Neville said: “Conte won’t be the manager at Manchester United, I don’t think.

“I don’t think they’ll go for that option, personally. He’s a great manager but I think certain managers fit certain clubs and I don’t think Conte fits United personally.

“As I say, great manager but doesn’t feel right for me that one.”

One positive for Manchester United on Saturday was the return of Marcus Rashford, who scored on his first Premier League appearance of the season following his injury lay-off.

And the England striker took to social media to react to the defeat over the weekend, with Rashford writing on Twitter: “Not the result we wanted on my return.

“Happy to get the goal but the performance as a whole was just not good enough today. It felt great to be back but we have to rebound from this. I’m looking forward to getting back on the scoresheet so all eyes are now on Wednesday.”

