Daley Blind: Man United must solve Cristiano Ronaldo problem

Daley Blind believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to rethink Manchester United’s “orientation” following Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team-sheet at Old Trafford following his blockbuster return to Carrington from Juventus in August.

Ronaldo, 36, has certainly made an impressive start to life back in England, scoring five goals in his first six appearances for Solskjaer’s men this season.

However, Manchester United have struggled in their most recent outings and they dropped points for the second successive Premier League game when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Old Trafford last time out.

Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute against the Toffees but was unable to prevent the Red Devils from being pegged back and held to a draw.

Former Manchester United star Blind feels that Solskjaer needs to urgently rethink his tactics to accommodate for Ronaldo and bring the best out of his players.

Speaking to The Mirror, Blind said: “You are not going to change Cristiano any more in his thinking and his approach of the game.

“So Solskjaer will have to come up with a playing style of his team where Cristiano can still flourish and the team can still put their opponent under pressure.

“Cristiano has come back and scored some important goals. But his presence in the team requires a different way of thinking tactically.

“Normally, you would expect that the striker is the first man to chase the defenders of the opposition. He will run from one defender to the other.

“But the team has lost its orientation. They are not in their confident structure now Ronaldo is up front.”

Ronaldo was name as the Premier League’s player of the month for September following his impressive start to life back at Old Trafford.

Posting on social media after winning the award, Ronaldo said: “Proud to be elected player of the month among so many great players in the Premier League. Thanks to all my team-mates at Man United, couldn’t have done it without them. Let’s keep working hard and the results will come!”

Manchester United will travel to face Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip