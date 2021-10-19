‘That needs to stop’: Gary Neville criticises Bruno Fernandes and Man United team-mate

Gary Neville has criticised Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo for their on-pitch demeanours during Manchester United’s defeat by Leicester City at the weekend.

The pair both started the game at the King Power Stadium as the Red Devils were pegged back and beaten 4-2 by Brendan Rodgers’ men, who handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side their second defeat in three Premier League games.

Fernandes provided the assist for Mason Greenwood’s opener but the hosts equalised and then scored three goals in the second half as they claimed the victory over the visitors.

Both Ronaldo and Fernandes completed the full 90 minutes during the game as the Red Devils suffered another damaging defeat in the Premier League title race.

Now, former Manchester United star Neville has admitted that he was not impressed by the demeanour of Ronaldo and Fernandes at times during Saturday’s defeat, claiming that Paul Pogba is too often made the scapegoat in the Red Devils team.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Neville said: “I’ve had my issues with Paul Pogba in midfield. I’ve had my issues with Paul Pogba generally and his agent over the last two years.

“Honestly, it’s like having a windscreen where you’ve got six cracks in it and you have to change it anyway, but you think the crack that is Paul Pogba is the one you should focus on.

“I don’t think this is a Paul Pogba problem. The reason I say that is that on Saturday I watched Ronaldo and Fernandes up front, nothing. I saw them flailing their arms a few times at a couple of their team-mates which I didn’t like. That needs to stop!

“I saw wide players with no intensity in their pressing. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t go back to [Scott] McTominay and Fred and he can’t go back to Matic and Fred because the reality is we know what that delivers.

“It won’t deliver Manchester United success and Solskjaer has brought all these talented players in.”

Speaking after the defeat on Saturday, Red Devils midfielder Pogba admitted that he and his team-mates need to turn things around quickly if they want to keep themselves in the Premier League title race.

“We have been having these kind of games for a long time and haven’t found the problem. We have conceded easy and stupid goals,” Pogba told Sky Sports.

“If we want to win the title, these are the games we need to win, even if they are very hard.

“We know that the fans were going to push and put pressure on us and we need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance – in a good way – by taking the ball and playing our football.

“We need to find the key for this change because we deserved to lose. I don’t know if it is the mindset of the players. We need to change something. We need to find the mentality and tactics to win. We have to look as individuals and as a team to fix this.”

Manchester United will host Atalanta in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

