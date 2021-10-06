Jamie Carragher: Man United are a team of individuals

Jamie Carragher believes that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has added to Manchester United’s problem of being a team of individuals.

The 36-year-old signed for the Red Devils from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window as he sealed a fairytale return to the club he left back in 2009.

Ronaldo has made a strong start to life back at Old Trafford, scoring five goals on his first six appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Portugal international started Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Everton on the bench and was unable to help the Red Devils conjure a winner after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher feels that the addition of Ronaldo to the Manchester United squad has only served to increase the problem of the Red Devils being a “team of individuals” under Solskjaer.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Carragher said of Manchester United: “They remain a team of individuals rather than a team. Cristiano Ronaldo has added to that rather than fixed it.

“That’s why, despite a brilliant squad, they are not yet at the level of the other three.

“Dropping five points in their last two home games highlighted lingering inconsistency.”

Ronaldo has continued to deliver at the top level despite his age. Last season, he scored 29 goals and made three assists in 33 Serie A appearances for Juventus.

Manchester United have dropped points in their last two Premier League games to leave them in fourth place in the table and two points behind leaders Chelsea FC.

Anthony Martial scored Manchester United’s opener against Everton on Saturday and Bruno Fernandes was delighted to see the Frenchman on the score-sheet for the first time this season.

“Yeah, it’s nice having Anto scoring goals again,” said Fernandes. “We are happy for him.

“Two seasons ago, he was the best scorer in the team. It’s difficult for him not to play as many games as he wants but he shows he’s ready when he comes on. He showed once again he can play an important part for us in the future.”

The Red Devils, who have not lifted the Premier League trophy since 2013, return to action after the international break with a trip to Leicester City.

