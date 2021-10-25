‘It’s up to us’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s message to Man United fans after 5-0 Liverpool FC loss

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to challenge his Manchester United team-mates to respond in the right way following their 5-0 mauling at the hands of Liverpool FC.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were handed a devastating thrashing at the hands of Liverpool FC in front of their home fans.

Mohamed Salah’s excellent hat-trick put the game to bed after Naby Keita and Diogo Jota had fired Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead in the opening part of the Premier League clash.

The defeat has dealt a serious blow to Manchester United’s Premier League title hopes, with the Red Devils currently eight points behind leaders Chelsea FC after a run of four games without a win in the top flight.

The result has ramped up the pressure on Solskjaer at Old Trafford as the Norwegian aims to try and deliver a major trophy this season.

However, Ronaldo has insisted that the blame rests solely with himself and his team-mates and he has issued a rallying cry ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Posting on Instagram after the game, Ronaldo said: “Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there’s no one else to blame.

“Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it’s up to us to deliver. The time is now!”

Meanwhile, Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea criticised the Red Devils for their immature performance against their local rivals during his post-match media duties.

Speaking to TV2 after the game, De Gea said: “It is difficult to describe how I feel now. It hurts and it’s not good enough.

“We continue to let in silly goals and have done all season. We play like little boys and I have to apologise to the fans.”

