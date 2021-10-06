Manchester United should make a move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United because he is the “perfect fit” for the Red Devils, according to Nigel Winterburn.

Manchester United have shown that they are fully prepared to invest in their squad by signing Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo in big-money transfers over the summer.

The Red Devils are looking to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the title this season and they are currently fourth in the table and two points off top spot after seven games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found himself in the firing line in recent days for his team selection decisions after he opted to start Paul Pogba, Sancho and Ronaldo on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Everton at the weekend.

England international Rice’s future was a talking point over the summer as he was linked with a possible move away from West Ham United. Chelsea FC and Manchester United are among the clubs said to have been interested in the 22-year-old, but a move failed to materialise and he ended up remaining at the London Stadium.

Now, former Arsenal defender Winterburn has suggested that Rice would be a great signing for the Red Devils in order to balance the talent in this squad.

Speaking in an interview with Paddy Power, as quoted by Metro, Gunners legend Winterburn said: “£90m is a huge amount of money for Declan Rice – it’s crazy money, but it’s a fair valuation.

“Rice has proved himself recently and enhanced his reputation. There’s been a lot of speculation about him moving but it hasn’t fazed him, and he’s just got on with his job. West Ham were successful last season, and until yesterday [the 2-1 loss to Brentford on Sunday] they’d had a great start to the season.

“The time will come for him to move on, and I’d be amazed if one of the big clubs in the Premier League is not in for him straight away when they realise he’s available.

“Potentially even major clubs abroad too. It depends on what Declan wants to do but I’d guess he’d want to stay in the Premier League.

“I’m not sure about Manchester City signing him, but whether Manchester United or Chelsea want to move for him all depends on his availability and if it’s the right time for the club.

“I can see him suiting United because they’ve got an abundance of attacking talent but are often caught wide open defensively. He would be the perfect fit. Whether United have got another £90m is another matter.”

Speaking back in March earlier this year, West Ham boss David Moyes insisted that he reckons Rice is worth in excess of £100m.

Moyes said: “I don’t agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more.

“I look at the players who have joined some clubs from overseas and come in and nowhere near had the impact Declan Rice would have.

“I certainly wouldn’t put a price on it. You can decide which figure you want to put on it but I wouldn’t be sanctioning anything like that, that’s for sure.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip