Manchester United have “ramped up” their interest in signing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by The Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are one of a number of clubs circling the 24-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Kessie’s deal at AC Milan is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

The article says that “several” teams have been keeping a close eye on the midfielder in recent months due mainly to his contractual situation at the Serie A club.

The story also claims that Manchester United are keeping an eye on Kessie because of the uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba’s future at the club.

The World Cup winning Frenchman is out of contract next summer and could leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

That has left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer potentially looking at new midfield options to replace Pogba should the 28-year-old leave Old Trafford next year.

The story says that Kessie’s wage demands may prove to be something of a stumbling block for some sides, with the player reportedly asking for a salary of €8m (£6.8m) per year. Those figures are unlikely to put off Manchester United though, the report says.

Kessie has been in excellent form for AC Milan in recent seasons. Last term, he scored 13 goals and made four assists in 37 Serie A games for the Italian side.

In the previous campaign, the Ivory Coast international scored four goals and made one assist in 35 Serie A games.

Kessie began his career in Italy when he signed for Atalanta in 2015. He made 30 league appearances for the Italian side and spent spells on loan to Cesena and AC Milan. His move to AC Milan in 2017 was an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The midfielder made his international debut for the Ivory Coast aged just 17 back in September 2014.

