Gary Neville names the ‘one big positive’ from Man United’s draw with Everton

Gary Neville believes that Jadon Sancho’s 33-minute cameo in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton was the main positive the Red Devils could take from the game.

The England international has made something of a quiet start to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Despite his arrival at Old Trafford in a big-money deal in the summer, Sancho has only started two of Manchester United’s seven games in the Premier League – and he is yet to score or make an assist for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Sancho was introduced in the 57th minute of Saturday’s game when he replaced Anthony Martial, who had fired the home side into a 1-0 lead just before half-time.

However, the Red Devils ended up being pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw when Andros Townsend slotted home an equaliser in the 65th minute at Old Trafford.

Despite the disappointment of seeing his old team drop points at home for the second successive Premier League game, Neville felt that Sancho did “really well” after being brought on for the final half-hour at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville said: “You come away from that game and everyone was disappointed, but I thought Jadon Sancho gave his best 20-minute performance in a Manchester United shirt.

“I thought that was the one big positive from the match. Sancho got on the pitch after a difficult start and I think Man United fans are still working him out and still getting to know him, and he’s still working out Man United.

“He’s a £70m signing but he’s been overtaken by [Raphael] Varane and [Cristiano] Ronaldo in terms of the publicity and furore.

“He’s almost slipped into the club and been a little anonymous in the first few weeks, he’s probably frustrated.

“But I thought he did really well after coming on yesterday and we saw glimpses of his ability, little passes with Ronaldo and stuff like that.

“So I think it’s worth mentioning that we saw a good little period from him and that was a positive.

“He will go into the international break with a little bit of confidence and it will send him off in a happier mood than if he hadn’t featured against Everton.”

Sancho is yet to score in any competition for Manchester United this season despite having made nine appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

The England international joined the Red Devils in the summer after having scored eight goals and made 11 assists in the Bundesliga last season.

He will be hoping to start when Manchester United return to action after the international break with a trip to Leicester City on 16 October.

