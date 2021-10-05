Gary Neville issues stark warning to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that it is “make or break” for the Manchester United boss this season.

The Red Devils dropped points for the second successive game in the Premier League on Saturday when they were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer raised some eyebrows with his team selection choices for the clash against the Toffees, with Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo all starting on the bench.

In the end, Andros Townsend’s second-half goal cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener as the Red Devils dropped points at Old Trafford again after their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last time out.

Manchester United are looking to be one of the main challengers for the Premier League title this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

And former Manchester United full-back Neville feels that Solskjaer knows he must deliver this season after the club spent big on signing Ronaldo, Sancho and Raphael Varane in the summer transfer window.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville said: “The worst thing that can happen with Ole… he’s been an incredible bridge from, not a dark period for the club, but a period where the club lost its identity and lost its way.

“There’s no doubt the club lost its way after Fergie left. Ole has returned some of the values back to the club. There’s a group there who do want to play for the club.

“The signings have been a lot like Manchester United, but I do feel now with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho… they’re recognised world-class talents, and with that comes a pressure to deliver.

“Ole knows it’s make or break this season. You have to win a trophy with players like that.”

Ronaldo was pictured walking straight off the pitch and down the tunnel after the final whistle on Saturday, with the Portuguese forward clearly frustrated by the result.

Neville feels that his former team-mate’s actions have only served to further increase the pressure on Solskjaer.

He added: “He needs to look after himself, be selfish and make sure he manages Cristiano in such a way and has a word with him to say, ‘look, come on, if you’re going to do that, do it in the changing room because ultimately that does bring extra pressure on me’.

“I don’t think it would have helped Ole but on the other hand, Cristiano is not a sheep and won’t just follow. He will demonstrate his dislike and his lack of happiness in that situation.”

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes urged his Manchester United team-mates to move on quickly and put Saturday’s disappointment behind them.

“We played really well first half, create a lot of chances,” Fernandes said. “In the second half we slow it down again. Once again we make that mistake. We have to learn.

“We have to learn and the time is now because we cannot do this anymore. We did it so many times. We cannot slow the game down when we’re winning.

“We have to make it quicker, score once again one, two goals and after, OK, you can slow it down and make them run a little bit more.

“But we have to carry on now. There’s no point… we can be frustrated because of the result, of course, but we have to come back after the national team and then be ready for the next games.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip