‘Special’: Gary Neville salutes Man United star during 3-0 win at Tottenham

Gary Neville praised Cristiano Ronaldo for producing a “special” goal in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

Ronaldo, who had gone four Premier League games without a goal before Saturday’s trip to north London, fired the visitors into the lead with a superb volleyed strike in the 39th minute.

The 36-year-old Portugal international expertly volleyed home Bruno Fernandes’ chipped pass to notch up his seventh goal of the season in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo then turned provider for Manchester United’s second goal when his excellent pass put Edinson Cavani through on goal and the Uruguay forward fired home an accurate finish in the 64th minute.

Substitute Marcus Rashford made the points secure when he slotted home a fine finish in the 86th minute for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Former Manchester United and England defender Neville was full of praise of the former Real Madrid man after he produced a sumptuous finish to hand the visitors the lead before the break.

Speaking on Sky Sports commentary over footage of Ronaldo’s first-half goal, Neville said: “It was a brilliant goal. It really was.

“His [Ronaldo’s] movement here is special. That little bit of a shuffle to the left to get onside, then the movement in behind… the pass is perfect and then you’re asking yourself, can he finish?

“It is absolutely wonderful from Cristiano Ronaldo. That is a special goal. There’s only one place he could put it.”

Meanwhile, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton also praised Ronaldo for the quality of his finish. “That was a brilliant striker’s finish from Ronaldo,” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live after the opener.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan also chimed in with his thoughts on Ronaldo on social media. “Another brilliant goal by Ronaldo,” Morgan wrote on Twitter. “His 40th in 2021 and it’s still only October… (and he’s 36!)

“Quite comical how some football pundits keep saying he’s a ‘problem’ at United. He’s scored four league goals in six games already. [Lionel] Messi’s scored none for PSG in five.”

Ronaldo has shown no signs of letting up in terms of his goal-scoring form since his return to Old Trafford in the summer from Juventus.

The veteran attacker has already notched up seven goals in all competitions from 10 appearances for the Red Devils.

He’ll be hoping to feature when Manchester United head to Atalanta in their next Champions League game on Tuesday night.

