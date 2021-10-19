Gary Neville believes that it would be best for Donny van de Beek to leave Manchester United in search of regular first-team football.

It has been a difficult 13 months for the Dutch midfielder since having signed for the Red Devils from Ajax last year, with the 24-year-old struggling to hold down a regular spot in the team.

Indeed, Van de Beek only started four Premier League games last season and he has only played five minutes of top-flight football as a substitute so far this term.

Van de Beek has not featured for Manchester United since he played the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 defeat by West Ham United in the League Cup last month and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be given more of a chance in the coming weeks and months.

The midfielder, who was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, was once again an unused substitute during Manchester United’s 4-2 defeat by Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Former Manchester United star Neville has questioned whether it was Solskjaer who chose to bring Van de Beek to Old Trafford – and has suggested that parting ways next year may be best for both player and club.

Quoted by Metro, Neville said: “Why’s Donny van de Beek not being given a chance?

“There’s something about that. He’s not been given a chance for 18 months so you’ve got to come to the conclusion that Ole didn’t sign him or he doesn’t fancy him.

“Neither is good for Donny van de Beek so I think he needs to go and play football somewhere.”

Earlier this month, Arsenal and England legend Ian Wright also stated his belief that Van de Beek should “get out” of Manchester United.

Wright said: “The way that Ajax play with their possession football, the way that he’s grown up in that Ajax academy knowing how to make moves off of a team that are able to continually hold the ball, is totally different to how Man United play.

“It’s baffling to me that he went to Man United. It’s not like they’re going to change the way they play for Donny van de Beek to play. The signing was wrong.

“At this stage, I’ve not seen him play more than three games on the spin for Man United, it’s gone wrong. He has got to get out of there because it’s not going to work for him at Man United.

“He is not going to get the opportunity to play, and he is somebody that should be playing because he is a fantastic player.”

