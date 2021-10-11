‘It’s baffling’: Ian Wright claims Man United midfielder situation is ‘wrong’

Ian Wright has admitted that he has been left “baffled” by Donny van de Beek’s situation at Manchester United and has urged the Dutchman to quit Old Trafford as soon as he can.

The midfielder has found his first-team opportunities to be few and far between following his move to the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer transfer window last year.

The 24-year-old has only played five minutes of Premier League football so far this season and has just started two games in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this year.

Van de Beek was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window due to his lack of playing time last season, with the Dutchman having only started four games in the Premier League last term.

However, the midfielder is understood to have been given assurances about his role in the Manchester United team and he ended up staying at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

The situation has not improved for the midfielder though, and it remains to be seen whether he will stay at Old Trafford beyond the January transfer window.

And former Arsenal star Wright feels that it would be best for all parties for Van de Beek to leave the club in the new year.

Speaking to Optus Sport, as quoted by Metro, Wright said: “The way that Ajax play with their possession football, the way that he’s grown up in that Ajax academy knowing how to make moves off of a team that are able to continually hold the ball, is totally different to how Man United play.

“It’s baffling to me that he went to Man United. It’s not like they’re going to change the way they play for Donny van de Beek to play. The signing was wrong.

“At this stage, I’ve not seen him play more than three games on the spin for Man United, it’s gone wrong. He has got to get out of there because it’s not going to work for him at Man United.

“He is not going to get the opportunity to play, and he is somebody that should be playing because he is a fantastic player.”

Speaking earlier this month, former Aston Villa man Gabriel Agbonlahor also stated that he thinks Van de Beek should seek a move away from the club.

“It’s turning into a joke now,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider. “United need to just let him go and play football. You’re trapping him at the club and not giving him any minutes.

“With the performances of Fred and [Scott] McTominay, Van de Beek deserves a chance to show what he can do.

“Manchester United United need to let him go in January and play some football. The kid just wants to play football. He needs a run of games. Not just the occasional 60 minutes. Give him a run of games.”

