Luke Shaw is convinced that it won’t be long before Jadon Sancho finds his top form at Manchester United.

Sancho has made something of an unspectacular start to life at Old Trafford following his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The England international is yet to score or make an assist for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side despite featuring in nine games in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Sancho, who scored eight goals and made 11 assists in the Bundesliga last season, will be eager to get off the mark in the Premier League after the international break as he bids to help his side to challenge for the title.

Shaw featured alongside the 21-year-old at this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament – although Sancho only played 98 minutes for Gareth Southgate’s men during their run to the final.

Now, the Manchester United full-back has explained why he is convinced that Sancho will hit top form shortly for the Red Devils, dismissing suggestions that he is “struggling” at the club.

“Sometimes, for people, it takes time,” Shaw told talkSPORT. “But I wouldn’t say he’s struggling at the moment.

“He’s working extremely hard behind closed doors and training really well and looking really sharp. He just hasn’t had that bit of luck that sometimes you need for your first goal or first assist.

“But I’ve got no doubt in my mind, it’s coming. The talent he has is unbelievable, he can go right to the very top.

“It’s just about him staying focussed, keep doing what he’s doing in training and working hard. His time will come.”

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Everton, Gary Neville felt that Sancho’s performance from the bench was a positive for the Red Devils despite the result.

“I thought Jadon Sancho gave his best 20-minute performance in a Manchester United shirt,” Neville on his Sky Sports podcast.

“I thought that was the one big positive from the match. Sancho got on the pitch after a difficult start and I think Man United fans are still working him out and still getting to know him, and he’s still working out Man United.”

Sancho will be hoping to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to action after the international break with a trip to Leicester City.

