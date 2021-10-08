‘He’s great to be around’: Jesse Lingard talks up ‘brilliant’ Man United summer signing

Jesse Lingard has lavished some fresh praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the Portugal international’s “good energy” is rubbing off on his Manchester United team-mates.

The 36-year-old has made a strong start to life back at Old Trafford following his move to the club from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in six appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far this season although he drew a blank when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw with Everton last weekend.

The Portugal superstar will be looking to add another Premier League winner’s medal to his collection this term as he bids to help the Red Devils to challenge for the top-flight trophy.

Lingard, who set up Ronaldo to score the winner in the 2-1 Champions League win over Villarreal last month, says that the Portugal international has already helped him and his team-mates to step their games up.

“He’s been brilliant — he’s brought so much to the team,” Lingard said of Ronaldo.

“He’s brought that leadership factor. He wants to win in training, he wants to win in games — he wants to win trophies.

“He’s great to be around, to watch what he does and you can really learn little things off of him. He’s one of the best players in the world – to have him back home is perfect for us at the moment. We know that he’ll score goals and win us games.”

Lingard added: “He’s really humble. He gives off a good energy and you pick that up, he’s a positive person. To learn things off of him both on and off the pitch is really good.”

Lingard also praised fellow summer signing Jadon Sancho, who joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, despite the England international having something of a limited impact at Old Trafford so far.

Lingard said of Sancho: “I think it’s going to take some time to adapt.

“Jadon’s been around long enough, he knows football inside out and the Premier League can be tough. He’s adapting. We’ve seen glimpses. He’s only going to get better. We have full confidence and hope in Jadon to succeed.”

Manchester United are currently fourth in the table and two points behind leaders Chelsea FC ahead of their trip to Leicester City after the international break.

